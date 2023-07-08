TOASTY SUNDAY ON THE WAY, MORE STORMS POSSIBLE MONDAY

We’ve had some rain & thunder in the region today but this activity will gradually fade and fizzle during our Saturday evening. If you had some rain you may get a little patchy fog tonight. Other wise things look pretty quiet tonight with lows mainly in the 50s.

Sunday is shaping up to be toasty warm and dry. Highs in the low to mid 80s are expected inland with cooler 70s near the lakeshore once again. It should be a pretty good summer day to be out on the water, the golf course, or the hiking trail.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front late Monday into Monday night. Out ahead of it, warm and humid air will pool resulting in a muggy day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. It’ll be a muggy day but a southwest breeze will give us a little break. From mid to late afternoon through the evening there will be a chance of some strong to severe storms with large hail and strong winds. Our area is currently in a LEVEL 1 (of 5) severe weather threat but that could change depending on how things trend.

Severe Weather Outlook Monday (WBAY)

Looking ahead... a big area of low pressure is going to keep spinning around central Canada for most of the work week. Several disturbances will rotate around it and they COULD affect our area from time to time. I’m keeping rain & storm chances low at this time from Wednesday through next Saturday but that may also change.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

SUNDAY: VAR/SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1″

MONDAY: SW 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Evening rain & storms mainly NORTH, then variably cloudy. Patchy fog possible. LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Toasty warm & dry. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Breezy, hot, & more humid. Chance of PM & evening storms. Some may be strong. HIGH: 92 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Turning partly cloudy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy & cooler. Chance of a few showers or storms. HIGH: 73 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a storm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a storm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few storms. HIGH: 84

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.