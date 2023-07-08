SPOTTY T-STORMS THIS AFTEROON, OTHERWISE ANOTHER DRY WEEKEND

Our next weathermaker will be a cold front from the Upper Plains moving into Wisconsin during the mid to late afternoon hours. Isolated storms are possible for northeast Wisconsin starting at 1:00 PM through sunset with some storms possibly creating heavy downpours, gusty winds, and maybe very small hail. No severe weather is expected with these storms. Otherwise, most of northeast Wisconsin will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with low humidity. By Saturday night, high pressure will move back in briefly to keep Sunday and most of Monday dry, but humidity will increase quickly especially on Monday. Highs will reach the lower 90s with heat index in the mid 90s on Monday with mostly sunny skies.

Another weathermaker will arrive Monday night in the form of another cold front. This cold front will be stronger than the previous one creating a line of potentially strong thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has already issued a MARGINAL risk for severe weather on Monday for ALL of northeast Wisconsin. Main threats being penny size hail and strong winds exceeding 60+ mph. Once the cold front passes on Tuesday, temperatures will cool back down to normal in the lower 80s and upper 70s. Lingering showers could form Wednesday through Friday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

TODAY: NNE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

TONIGHT: NNE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

SUNDAY: W 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

TODAY: Mix of sun & clouds, spotty storms in the afternoon. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild. No chance of rain. LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, mild with increase humidity. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Sunny start then late chance of storms. Hot, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 91 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Scattered showers early, partly sunny. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy. Cooler. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonal. Maybe isolated showers. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, isolated showers possible. HIGH: 83

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.