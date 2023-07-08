SPOTTY PM STORMS SATURDAY

Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with showers passing south of the Fox Cities. Temperatures will be milder tonight with lows ranging from the mid 50s into the lower 60s. Skies will turn mostly sunny by the lunch hour Saturday with more clouds building during the afternoon. A weak cool front will create spotty showers and thunderstorms from the afternoon into the evening... especially north of Green Bay. While some storms may be strong, the severe weather outlook is LOW.

Highs Saturday should be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with the lower humidity continuing. Sunday will be a couple degrees warmer and should be a mostly sunny day. The humidity will increase late. A more widespread round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive late Monday and continue into Tuesday morning. We should dry out for the afternoon, but more showers should track across the area on Wednesday.

Before the rain arrives on Monday, it’s going to be hot, with inland highs near 90 degrees. You’ll also notice an increase in the humidity as the occasional showers and storms pass through the area. Temperatures will drop back to near normal for this time of year towards the middle of next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: S/NE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: N/SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Scattered showers south of the Fox Cities. LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. A chance of showers and storms, especially NORTH. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm with increasing humidity late. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and breezy. Late-day thunderstorms. HIGH: 91 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Early clouds and rain, then mostly sunny. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms developing. HIGH: 82

