Shopko workers reunite years after layoffs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Years after layoffs uprooted the lives of Shopko employees in our state, former workers are planning a reunion in July.

“We decided, let’s have a party. Let’s share some memories. Let’s have some laughs. Let’s have some giggles and also remember the people who aren’t with us anymore. We all believe that Shopko was more than just employment. It was really a life,” past employee John Kershek said.

As we first alerted you, the Department of Workforce Development reported Shopko laid off 75 workers at the East Mason location in 2019. The DWD said thousands more lost their jobs as a result of Shopko store and distribution enter closures across our state.

“We feel for everybody because everybody’s story is different. They weren’t offered an opportunity to come to the general office. They weren’t offered to come to a different state to work. It was just, ‘we’re closing it up!’” former employee Cora Haltaufderheid told Action 2 News.

Haltaufderheid spent 18 years of her life employed at Shopko:

“There are tears in my eyes at times when I drive by a Shopko and I want to go there because they had everything. I didn’t want to go to a grocery store.”

Anyone who has ever worked at Shopko, from inside the stores to corporate to distribution centers are welcome at the reunion inside the Green Bay Distillery Thursday, July 13.

“Anybody that’s ever been affiliated with Shopko if it was one day or 49-and-a-half years, please attend. We really want to see your smiling faces!” Kershek expressed. “We are asking people if you have any memorabilia, any artifacts, bring it along. We need some good laughs. We need some good pictures.”

Organizers said there’s no telling exactly how many people are going to show, but hope for at least a hundred.

“I’m so excited to see who is going to be there, you know. And I’m so glad we’re having name tags because as we get older the memory fades!” Haltaufderheid expressed.

The Green Bay Distillery is located at 835 Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon. The reunion starts at 5 p.m. and the Distillery closes at 9 p.m.

