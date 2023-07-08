Kaukauna home damaged by fire

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) At 10:33 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, the Kaukauna Fire Department responded to a fire at 524 West. 6th Street.

Firefighters arrived at the single-family residency to find the rear of the garage engulfed in flames.

The garage was attached to the home via a breezeway area and firefighters were able to stop the fire from continuing into the home.

Residents were asleep in the house during the initial dispatch. A neighbor heard popping and booming noises and noticed the garage was on fire when she went to investigate the noises. she dialed 911. Smoke alarms located within the home and adjacent neighbors alerted the occupants. They evacuated the home before fire crews arrived.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze. Damages to the living area of the home were limited to smoke. The garage is considered a total loss. A car parked in the driveway also sustained damage to the front end but was otherwise operable. Total damage estimates to the home and vehicle are around $100,000.

Working smoke detectors along with vigilant neighbors allowed the occupants of the home to evacuate before conditions became worse, solidifying the importance of positioning smoke alarms throughout the home. The cause of the fire was determined to be faulty wiring in the breaker panel inside the garage, according to the Kaukauna Fire Department.

