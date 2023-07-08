High speed pursuit and manhunt in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - On Friday, July 7, 2023 at approximately 9:59 a.m., a deputy with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop for a speed violation on STH 49 near Brandon Rd., in the Township of Metomen, County of Fond du Lac.

The driver refused to stop and instead increased his speed while traveling eastbound on STH 49 into the Village of Brandon. The deputy was still attempting to catch up to the vehicle when he observed it crash into a utility pole at the intersection of E. Main St. and Woodward St., in the Village of Brandon.

The driver and lone occupant immediately fled on foot. A perimeter was set up by Sheriff’s Deputies, a Waupun Police Officer, and a Ripon Police Officer. A search was attempted utilizing a Sheriff’s Office drone and a K9 from the Ripon Police Department.

All efforts to find and apprehend the suspect proved unsuccessful. Deputies and a Wisconsin State Trooper remained in the area.

A deputy contacted the registered owner of the vehicle who advised her son was the person driving it. She also said that she had been advised by him that he believed his leg was broken and that he was hiding out somewhere in the area, unable to move. Deputies attempted to call and text the suspect with no answer.

Due to concerns about his welfare, a phone ping was requested. Some additional areas of interest along his last known route of travel were formed. A Sheriff’s Office K9 along with a K9 from the City of Fond du Lac began a second search. The Sheriff’s Office also utilized the drone once again. A rail truck from CN was used to check along the railroad. The search area consisted of numerous outbuildings, open fields, and large areas of thick vegetation.

The suspect had reached out to his mother again. He chose not to seek assistance for his injuries and he was not going to cooperate with law enforcement. The suspect was not found during the second search effort, either. In total, deputies spent approximately 5 hours searching for the suspect before it was determined that all resources had been exhausted.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found a white substance that tested positive for Fentanyl along with other narcotics. A large amount of drug paraphernalia and cash was also located. The vehicle was totaled from the crash. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.

The suspect the Sheriff’s Office is looking for is Nathan Holan, a 24-year-old male from Manitowoc. Once arrested, he will be facing charges of Fleeing / Eluding, Possession with Intent to Deliver – Fentanyl, Possession of Suboxone, Possession of Oxycodone, First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Felony Bail Jumping, and Resisting.

Nathan has a lengthy criminal history and is currently on probation for armed robbery. A warrant has been issued for him through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He has an open court case through Marathon County for Possession with Intent to Deliver – Methamphetamine, which he is out on after receiving a $250 cash bond.

The investigation is still ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office continues to actively search for him. Anyone that has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 929-3390 or can leave an anonymous tip on the Fond du Lac County Law Enforcement TIP LINE at (920) 906-4777.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office was the Ripon Police Department, Waupun Police Department, Fond du Lac Police Department, and CN Railroad.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.