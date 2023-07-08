Authorities search for “dangerous” inmate who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail using sheets

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania. (Credit: City of Warren Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities were searching Saturday for an inmate described by police as “very dangerous” who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania using bed sheets, officials said.

Michael Burham was last seen wearing a blue denim coat from the jail, white and orange pants, and orange shoes, Warren police said Friday.

Burham was being held on arson and burglary charges and was a suspect in a homicide investigation, police said. He was also associated with a prior carjacking and kidnapping of a local couple, police said.

“He is considered very dangerous, and the public is asked to be vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary,” police said in a Facebook post.

Officials say he escaped by climbing on exercise equipment and using bed sheets tied together.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lifest Music
Music festival brings millions of dollars to NE Wisconsin
The Appleton Fire Department responds to a house fire on S. Fidelis St.
Fire causes $175,000 damage to Appleton home
A woman is now facing charges after allegedly assaulting her emergency room nurse.
Woman accused of assaulting emergency room nurse
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers displays a two-year budget authored by the Republicans...
Wisconsin governor’s 400-year veto angers opponents in state with long history of creative cuts
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard

Latest News

FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.
Texas police find 6 people injured after shooting at El Paso party, updated news report says
Although the technology industry is leading the way on artificial intelligence, scientists with...
Growing demand for AI skills will transform these 10 jobs
Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis...
The rain returns to Wimbledon on Day 6 of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Authorities search for "dangerous" inmate who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail using sheets