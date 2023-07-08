Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. teen who may be headed to Alabama

Jocelyn Jacobs (L) is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn (R).
Jocelyn Jacobs (L) is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn (R).(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray Media
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who may be headed to Alabama.

Pembroke police say Jocelyn Jacobs, 15, is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn, 37.

The two are said to be in a white Ford Explorer with Alabama tag number 725BK1. The vehicle is described as chrome silver trim on the rear displaying “EXPLORER.”

Jacobs has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′2″ and weighs 135 lbs. She was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt and blue sweatpants with the lettering Pink down the left leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 733-9569.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lifest Music
Music festival brings millions of dollars to NE Wisconsin
Brylee EJ Eades
Amber Alert: 7-year-old missing from Lac du Flambeau
A Las Vegas gambler hit a $10 million jackpot on Friday while playing a Megabucks slot machine.
Lucky gambler turns $40 wager into $10 million jackpot
A woman is now facing charges after allegedly assaulting her emergency room nurse.
Woman accused of assaulting emergency room nurse
The Appleton Fire Department responds to a house fire on S. Fidelis St.
Fire causes $175,000 damage to Appleton home

Latest News

This photo provided by the New York City Police Department, Saturday, July 8, 2023, shows a...
Gunman on scooter shoots randomly in NYC, police say, killing 87-year-old, wounding 3 others
Former Shopko workers outside the closed retail outlet in Ashwaubenon
It's been more than four years since Shopko closed its Ashwaubenon operations
Nathan Holan
Manhunt in Fond du Lac County continues
Former Shopko workers outside the closed retail outlet in Ashwaubenon
Shopko workers reunite years after layoffs