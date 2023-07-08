Amber Alert: 7-year-old missing from Lac du Flambeau

Brylee EJ Eades
Brylee EJ Eades(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - A 7-year-old girl is missing from Lac du Flambeau headed north on Wazhashk Trail.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network identified her as Brylee EJ Eades. She is American Indian or Alaskan Native, 4 foot 4, has brown hair, brown eyes and a mole on the right side of her forehead at her hairline.

Someone last saw her wearing a pink shirt with ‘Pink’ written on the front with blue jean shorts and no shoes.

According to an Amber Alert report, Brylee was “last seen being helped into a white vehicle by a female with dark hair, tanned complexion, and wearing a pink dress” and the suspect is an unknown female with brown hair wearing a pink dress with a possible male driver.

The report said the vehicle has possible tinted windows but did not list a license plate number.

Anyone with information that could help find Brylee is asked to contact the Lac du Flambeau tribal Police Department at 844-267-6648.

