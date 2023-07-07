WARMING UP INTO THE WEEKEND WITH A SATURDAY STORM CHANCE

Now that the sun is up, temperatures will be rising rapidly this morning. Mostly sunny skies combined with low humidity, will allow us to climb to near 80 degrees this afternoon. High temperatures will be closer to the mid 70s near Lake Michigan. All in all, it’s going to be a fine looking Friday with seasonable July weather. It is going to get a little warmer over the weekend. Our highs will reach the low to middle 80s the next couple days, but it won’t be all that humid.

Our next weathermaker will pass through the Northwoods tomorrow afternoon. A weak cool front will create some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. While some folks will get some welcome rainfall, there will be many folks who won’t be as lucky. Some of the thunderstorms may have brief downpours, small hail and gusty winds. Your Saturday severe weather outlook is LOW. Otherwise, the rest of your weekend will be partly cloudy.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected late Monday and at times on Tuesday. There may also be some leftover showers SOUTH of Green Bay on Wednesday. At this time, it’s too early to be sure on the severe weather potential. Keep your fingers crossed that you get some overdue rainfall!

Before the rain arrives on Monday, it’s going to be hot, with inland highs near 90 degrees. You’ll also notice an increase in the humidity as the occasional showers and storms pass through the area. Temperatures will drop back to near normal for this time of year towards the middle of next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/SE 1-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

SATURDAY: SW 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Morning sunshine. A few afternoon clouds. Warm, but not humid. HIGH: 80, mid 70s lakeside

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. A few late showers? LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. A chance of showers and storms, especially NORTH. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and breezy. Late-day thunderstorms. HIGH: 91 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Humid and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers SOUTH. HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm. HIGH: 81

