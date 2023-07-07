Speaker Robin Vos: GOP preparing to sue over Gov. Evers’ vetoes

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos claims he is preparing to sue regarding the budget vetoes made by Governor Tony Evers earlier this week, WISN reports.

Under the signed plan, income taxes throughout the state are expected to go down an average of three dollars a month, and the governor also used a partial veto to increase public school funding over the next 400 years.

Vos says the governor had lied over promises made during private budget negotiations, regarding both education funding and the shared revenue agreement. You can hear more from the Assembly Speaker this Sunday on WBAY at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.