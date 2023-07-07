Speaker Robin Vos: GOP preparing to sue over Gov. Evers’ vetoes

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos claims he is preparing to sue regarding the budget vetoes made by Governor Tony Evers earlier this week.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos claims he is preparing to sue regarding the budget vetoes made by Governor Tony Evers earlier this week, WISN reports.

Under the signed plan, income taxes throughout the state are expected to go down an average of three dollars a month, and the governor also used a partial veto to increase public school funding over the next 400 years.

Vos says the governor had lied over promises made during private budget negotiations, regarding both education funding and the shared revenue agreement. You can hear more from the Assembly Speaker this Sunday on WBAY at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is now facing charges after allegedly assaulting her emergency room nurse.
Woman accused of assaulting emergency room nurse
Fatal crash generic
Victim from fatal crash on July 4 in Sheboygan identified
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
A tanker overturned in Freedom, requiring a hazmat response
Appleton hazmat team responds to Freedom tanker crash
Taylor Schabusiness at a court hearing, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Schabusiness: New competency evaluation granted, murder trial won’t be delayed

Latest News

Oshkosh Police warn of new cyber scam costing victims thousands of dollars
Oshkosh Police warn of new cyber scam costing victims thousands of dollars
Oshkosh Police warn of new cyber scam costing victims thousands of dollars
Oshkosh Police warn of new cyber scam costing victims thousands of dollars
Judge rules that lawsuit challenging Wisconsin abortion ban can continue
Judge rules that lawsuit challenging Wisconsin abortion ban can continue