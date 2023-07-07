Pacers formally announce 5-year max deal to keep Haliburton

(AP) - The Indiana Pacers officially locked up their future Thursday, announcing they had agreed with All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton on a five-year max contract that could pay a franchise record $260 million.

Haliburton’s new deal keeps him with Indiana through 2028-29. He’s been considered the centerpiece of Indiana’s rebuild after he was acquired in a trade with Sacramento before the 2021-22 trade deadline.

Tyrese Haliburton has signed a longterm extension. pic.twitter.com/IGXUkKDtrk — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 6, 2023

Since joining the Pacers, Haliburton has averaged 19.7 points, 10.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 82 games. Last season, he scored a career-high 20.7 points and averaged a league best 10.4 assists but did not qualify for the statistical crown because he needed to play in two more games to meet the NBA’s eligibility standard of 58.

