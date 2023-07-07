Oshkosh Police warn of new cyber scam costing victims thousands of dollars

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The police in Oshkosh put out an urgent warning about a new cyber scam.

It cost some victims more than $100,000. Crooks are hitting people from multiple directions, getting access to your funds in a variety of ways.

The scam starts with an alert on your computer that appears real, asking you to call a phone number to resolve an issue with one of your accounts.

“Before you know it, they’re playing their little game they got you believe in it,” said Paul.

We agreed not to reveal Paul’s full identity because of the nature of this story, but he agreed to share with us what happened to him. He says at first, he fell for the alert and made the phone call.

“They don’t want you to hang up on the phone,” said Paul.

Scammers eventually gained access to his computer and went after his bank information.

“You see them in there doing stuff. Because now I call them on my phone not only did, they have both my computers. They had my phone and that had been compromised on top of that. My laptops.

After that he says they went on to make more bogus claims.

“Next thing you know, they tell you that I had visited a porn site in China, and my bank account was being hacked for $8,000,” said Paul.

They even tried to get him to send the money to reverse the initial scam.

“At that point, I was more than willing to do anything,” said Paul.

Police say one woman even withdrew $15,000 in cash. She had it in her purse ready to transfer but something told her to stop at the police department first. Police quickly discovered it was a scam.

“We’ve seen people that lost in excess of $100,000 people have lost smaller amounts of course, 5, 10,000 are the most common ones,” said Oshkosh Police Lt. Andrew Lecker.

Lt. Andrew Lecker says thankfully Paul realized what was happening before he became a victim, but his story is becoming too common: crooks asking people to withdraw and send money through checks, cash, gift cards and even Bitcoin, after they’ve already gained control of the person’s computer and stolen key banking information.

Detective Josh Turner says criminals can even put a key stroke tracker on your device to find out just about anything they want to know.

“I am typing in my password 1,2,3;4,5,6,7 they’ll be able to see the password being typed in is 1,2,3,4,5,6,7, and what your log in information is and then they have that information,” explained Detective Josh Turner.

Police say be aware, this scam is showing up in several different ways. They say always be suspicious of anyone asking you to send money and no legit organization will make threats.

Always remember if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

