Oshkosh Police warn of new cyber scam costing victims thousands of dollars

The police in Oshkosh put out an urgent warning about a new cyber scam.
By Holly Brantley
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The police in Oshkosh put out an urgent warning about a new cyber scam.

It cost some victims more than $100,000. Crooks are hitting people from multiple directions, getting access to your funds in a variety of ways.

The scam starts with an alert on your computer that appears real, asking you to call a phone number to resolve an issue with one of your accounts.

“Before you know it, they’re playing their little game they got you believe in it,” said Paul.

We agreed not to reveal Paul’s full identity because of the nature of this story, but he agreed to share with us what happened to him. He says at first, he fell for the alert and made the phone call.

“They don’t want you to hang up on the phone,” said Paul.

Scammers eventually gained access to his computer and went after his bank information.

“You see them in there doing stuff. Because now I call them on my phone not only did, they have both my computers. They had my phone and that had been compromised on top of that. My laptops.

After that he says they went on to make more bogus claims.

“Next thing you know, they tell you that I had visited a porn site in China, and my bank account was being hacked for $8,000,” said Paul.

They even tried to get him to send the money to reverse the initial scam.

“At that point, I was more than willing to do anything,” said Paul.

Police say one woman even withdrew $15,000 in cash. She had it in her purse ready to transfer but something told her to stop at the police department first. Police quickly discovered it was a scam.

“We’ve seen people that lost in excess of $100,000 people have lost smaller amounts of course, 5, 10,000 are the most common ones,” said Oshkosh Police Lt. Andrew Lecker.

Lt. Andrew Lecker says thankfully Paul realized what was happening before he became a victim, but his story is becoming too common: crooks asking people to withdraw and send money through checks, cash, gift cards and even Bitcoin, after they’ve already gained control of the person’s computer and stolen key banking information.

Detective Josh Turner says criminals can even put a key stroke tracker on your device to find out just about anything they want to know.

“I am typing in my password 1,2,3;4,5,6,7 they’ll be able to see the password being typed in is 1,2,3,4,5,6,7, and what your log in information is and then they have that information,” explained Detective Josh Turner.

Police say be aware, this scam is showing up in several different ways. They say always be suspicious of anyone asking you to send money and no legit organization will make threats.

Always remember if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is now facing charges after allegedly assaulting her emergency room nurse.
Woman accused of assaulting emergency room nurse
Fatal crash generic
Victim from fatal crash on July 4 in Sheboygan identified
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
A tanker overturned in Freedom, requiring a hazmat response
Appleton hazmat team responds to Freedom tanker crash
Taylor Schabusiness at a court hearing, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Schabusiness: New competency evaluation granted, murder trial won’t be delayed

Latest News

Cows at Double Dutch Dairy
Farmers face prospect of additional costs for feed purchases due to drought conditions
Leqembi, the first Alzheimer's drug to slow disease progression, is expected to get full FDA...
FDA approves Alzheimer’s drug found to slow progression of the incurable disease
The governor was in town earlier this week to tout the newly signed state budget which includes...
Appleton Airport will get $7 million from state budget for expansion
Cows at Double Dutch Dairy
Parts of NE Wisconsin are now considered to be in a severe drought
The governor was in town earlier this week to tout the newly signed state budget which includes...
Appleton Airport will get $7 million from state budget for expansion