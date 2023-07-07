Mother charged in baby’s death gets another plea hearing

Derrick Young and Tyana Putzlocker are facing charges after their 18-month-old child died due to a possible fentanyl exposure.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who pleaded not guilty last year to charges relating to her baby’s death will have another hearing to enter a plea.

After a status hearing for Tyana Putzlocker Friday morning, Judge Mary Jo Hock scheduled a new plea hearing on August 17.

Putzlocker and the child’s father, Derrick Young Jr., are both charged with child neglect where the consequence is death and bail jumping. The child neglect charge carries up to 25 years in prison.

The baby died in May 2022. Police and EMS were called about a child not breathing in a home on Taylor Street and found Putzlocker attempting CPR on her 1-year-old son. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Child Protective Services placed Young and Putlocker’s children in the grandparents’ care six months earlier after drug agents found the baby and toddler in a room with narcotics, possible fentanyl, and guns on the floor, according to the criminal complaint.

The day the baby died, the grandmother took the boys to Putzlocker’s house. The grandmother said they all decided to take a nap, and she stepped out of the home. She told investigators she didn’t believe her son would do drugs around the children.

Young’s case is also still in the courts; his next court date is a status hearing in August.

