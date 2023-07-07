More Wisconsinites receiving unclaimed property as Dept. of Revenue receives award

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After being named ‘Unclaimed Property State of the Year’ by the Unclaimed Property Professionals Organization (UPPO), the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) is seeing an uptick in claim submissions.

The department received the 2023 Members’ Choice State of the Year Award, a national award that recognizes state’s with property holder-friendly programs. According to UPPO, the Wis. DOR has a user-friendly website, accessibility to pertinent compliance information, and a commitment to engaging the holder community. The program also got coverage on Good Morning America’s America’s “Show Me the Money” series.

“We are honored to receive this award. It is certainly well deserved,” said DOR Secretary Peter Barca. “Our Technical Services and Tax Operations bureaus, and staff throughout our department place considerable time and effort into ensuring we do everything possible to get these abandoned assets into the hands of their rightful owners.”

Wis. DOR said with the recent exposure, it has seen an uptick in unclaimed property submissions, with nearly 1,300 submissions in the final week of June.

The DOR reminds users the search process is simple and one in seven taxpayers have unclaimed property waiting for them. Banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other holders of unclaimed property must report it to DOR each year by November 1.

“Pick a day every year to search,” DOR Secretary Barca said. " Maybe check every year on your birthday. Or if you know a friend or family member with a birthday coming up, check for their name. You may make their big day even better.”

Anyone can search the DOR’s unclaimed property database for themselves or family members. There is no cost to search or file a claim.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Victim from fatal crash on July 4 in Sheboygan identified
A tanker overturned in Freedom, requiring a hazmat response
Appleton hazmat team responds to Freedom tanker crash
A woman is now facing charges after allegedly assaulting her emergency room nurse.
Woman accused of assaulting emergency room nurse
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Taylor Schabusiness at a court hearing, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Schabusiness: New competency evaluation granted, murder trial won’t be delayed

Latest News

Construction begins Monday on College Avenue between Drew Street and Memorial Drive
Work starts Monday to reduce lanes on College Avenue
The Appleton Fire Department responds to a house fire on S. Fidelis St.
Fire causes $175,000 damage to Appleton home
The Appleton Fire Department responds to a house fire on S. Fidelis St.
Appleton fire causes $175K damage
Governor Evers in Appleton on July 6, 2023
Governor Evers visits Appleton International Airport following Republican backlash over state budget