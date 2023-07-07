Governor Evers visits Appleton International Airport following Republican backlash over state budget
Published: Jul. 6, 2023
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - wisconsin governor tony evers today made a stop on his state-wide tour to the appleton international airport...touring the facility...
as part of the budget signed yesterday..the airport will receive seven million dollars from the state to go towards its 55-million dollar terminal expansion project...
since the budget’s signing... the governor has been receiving heat from republican legislators over vetoing half of their proposed budget cuts...
