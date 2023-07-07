Governor Evers visits Appleton International Airport following Republican backlash over state budget

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - wisconsin governor tony evers today made a stop on his state-wide tour to the appleton international airport...touring the facility...

as part of the budget signed yesterday..the airport will receive seven million dollars from the state to go towards its 55-million dollar terminal expansion project...

since the budget’s signing... the governor has been receiving heat from republican legislators over vetoing half of their proposed budget cuts...

The shaded grey and red represent the existing structure. The area in the brighter green is still a moving target in terms of design. (Appleton International Airport)

Concept Art for Appleton International Airport Terminal Expansion (Appleton International Airport)

Concept Art for Appleton International Airport Terminal Expansion (Appleton International Airport)

