Fire causes $175,000 damage to Appleton home

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Fire Department is investigating the cause of a smoky house fire on S. Fidelis St. Thursday night.

The 911 call at 8:21 p.m. reported smoke in the basement of the house on the 200 block. Everyone was out of the home safely before fire trucks arrived.

Firefighters say they made an “aggressive” attack but faced zero visibility in the basement due to the thick smoke.

It took 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. It caused an estimated $175,000 in damage to the building and its contents. The house is uninhabitable until repairs are made.

