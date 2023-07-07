Culver’s unveils its “Signature Sauce” and you can try it now

The Wisconsin-based company released two more sauces too.
Culver's unveils its new Signature Sauce.
(Culver's)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WMTV) – ButterBurger lovers will be greeted with a brand-new flavor the next time they show up at their favorite Culver’s restaurant. The popular Midwest chain is introducing an all-new Signature Sauce that the company says is perfect not only for burgers but also for fries and even their famous cheese curds.

“When we set out to make a signature sauce, we wanted to make sure it was truly an ‘only at Culver’s’ experience that perfectly complements our menu,” Culver’s director of menu development Quinn Adkins explained.

When introducing the dipping sauce, Culver’s listed its ingredients and they are just what someone would expect from a restaurant with its roots in the Dairy State: buttermilk, Parmesan cheese, and Bleu cheese.

“Our signature sauce is unique – the flavor melds and changes depending on which menu offering it’s accompanying,” Atkins added. “Whether it’s the savory taste of an onion ring or the warm crunch of our Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp, the sauce’s unique combination of ingredients brings out even more of the Culver’s flavor cues our guests know and love.

Customers anxious to pour the cheesy sauce on their cheese curds will not have to seek out any particular store. The company says they are rolling out at all its 900 stores.

While the restaurant chain is naturally highlighting its ‘Signature Sauce,’ that’s not the only Culver’s fans can try for the first time. At the same time it announced that sauce, the company also revealed two others: Ken’s Boom Boom Sauce and Della Terra Marinara. And, they will both be available at all stores too.

