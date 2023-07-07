Couple celebrates Fourth of July by welcoming quadruplets

A Los Angeles couple welcomed quadruplets just in time for the Fourth of July. (Source: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - A Southern California couple celebrated the Fourth of July by welcoming quadruplets to their family.

Sara Gutovich gave birth to two girls and two boys at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Tuesday.

Hospital officials said the babies each weighed more than 4 pounds. The quadruplets were born about five weeks early so they have been moved to the neonatal intensive care unit, but staff says the babies are resting.

According to the hospital, Dr. Steven Rad delivered the quadruplets via C-section with the babies born at about 34 weeks.

Parents Sara and Jay Gutovich said they are feeling “blessed” after welcoming the quadruplets.

Hospital officials said the couple also have a 3-year-old son waiting at home for the arrival of his new siblings.

“Our team is monitoring the babies’ progress and looking forward to the day when they have grown enough to leave the hospital and go home with their family,” the hospital staff shared.

A spokesperson for Cedars-Sinai said quadruplets are extremely rare, occurring only once in every 700,000 pregnancies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is now facing charges after allegedly assaulting her emergency room nurse.
Woman accused of assaulting emergency room nurse
Fatal crash generic
Victim from fatal crash on July 4 in Sheboygan identified
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
A tanker overturned in Freedom, requiring a hazmat response
Appleton hazmat team responds to Freedom tanker crash
Taylor Schabusiness at a court hearing, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Schabusiness: New competency evaluation granted, murder trial won’t be delayed

Latest News

Oshkosh Police warn of new cyber scam costing victims thousands of dollars
Oshkosh Police warn of new cyber scam costing victims thousands of dollars
FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Capitol rioter linked to Proud Boys gets 5 years in prison for pepper-spraying police
Oshkosh Police warn of new cyber scam costing victims thousands of dollars
Oshkosh Police warn of new cyber scam costing victims thousands of dollars
A video appears to show a failed robbery attempt at an Atlanta-area nail salon as patrons...
Video shows failed robbery attempt at nail salon as customers ignore would-be robber
A camera recorded the moment a grain elevator in Shelby, Nebraska was struck by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits grain elevator; 8 people sent to hospital