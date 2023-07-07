Caratini 8th-inning homer lifts Brewers over Cubs 6-5

(AP) - MILWAUKEE (AP) — Victor Caratini hit a tiebreaking home run off Michael Fulmer in the eighth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers recovered from a blown three-run lead to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 Thursday and gain a split of their four-game series.

“It was a huge swing,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “It was a crazy series. Both teams came back, scored late, often. A good one for the fans.”

Milwaukee’s next six games are against NL Central-leading Cincinnati. The Brewers host the Reds this weekend, then play at Cincinannti following the All-Star break.

Cody Bellinger was 4 for 4 with three RBIs for the Cubs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle and raising his average to .298. His 12-game hitting streak matched his career best, set with the 2019 Los Angeles Dodgers. He his hitting .467 (21 for 45) with three doubles, a home run, six RBIs and 10 runs during the streak.

Milwaukee led 4-1 in the sixth inning and 5-3 in the eighth before Yan Gomes’ two-run homer off J.C. Mejía (1-0).

Caratini, who played for the Cubs from 2017-20, connected on a 1-2 changeup that Fulmer (0-5) left over the middle of the plate and drove the ball into the right-field second deck for his fifth home run this season.

Fulmer has lost six straight decisions since beating Boston for Minnesota last Aug. 30.

Mejía got his second major league win, his first since May 24, 2021, for Cleveland at Detroit.

Joel Payamps allowed a leadoff single to pinch-hitter Trey Mancini in the ninth, then got three straight outs for his third save in four chances. Chicago went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

