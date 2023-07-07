Appleton Airport will get $7 million from state budget for expansion

The governor was in town earlier this week to tout the newly signed state budget which includes $7 million for ATW to begin expansion of the airport.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The governor was in town earlier this week to tout the newly signed state budget, which includes $7 million for ATW to begin expansion of the airport.

The first phase will be adding more gates and terminal space. The number of gates at the third largest airport in the state will increase from 6 to 10.

There are plans for future changes, but this new gate project is green-lighted, with some of the prep work already underway.

Earlier Friday morning, we visited ATW to learn more about the project, and what it will mean for travelers. We are joined by Abe Weber, the airport director, in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is now facing charges after allegedly assaulting her emergency room nurse.
Woman accused of assaulting emergency room nurse
Fatal crash generic
Victim from fatal crash on July 4 in Sheboygan identified
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
A tanker overturned in Freedom, requiring a hazmat response
Appleton hazmat team responds to Freedom tanker crash
Taylor Schabusiness at a court hearing, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Schabusiness: New competency evaluation granted, murder trial won’t be delayed

Latest News

Cows at Double Dutch Dairy
Farmers face prospect of additional costs for feed purchases due to drought conditions
Leqembi, the first Alzheimer's drug to slow disease progression, is expected to get full FDA...
FDA approves Alzheimer’s drug found to slow progression of the incurable disease
Cows at Double Dutch Dairy
Parts of NE Wisconsin are now considered to be in a severe drought
The governor was in town earlier this week to tout the newly signed state budget which includes...
Appleton Airport will get $7 million from state budget for expansion