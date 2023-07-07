Appleton Airport will get $7 million from state budget for expansion

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The governor was in town earlier this week to tout the newly signed state budget, which includes $7 million for ATW to begin expansion of the airport.

The first phase will be adding more gates and terminal space. The number of gates at the third largest airport in the state will increase from 6 to 10.

There are plans for future changes, but this new gate project is green-lighted, with some of the prep work already underway.

Earlier Friday morning, we visited ATW to learn more about the project, and what it will mean for travelers. We are joined by Abe Weber, the airport director, in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.