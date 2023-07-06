Woman accused of assaulting emergency room nurse

A woman is now facing charges after allegedly assaulting her emergency room nurse.
A woman is now facing charges after allegedly assaulting her emergency room nurse.(Fond du Lac County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman is now facing charges after allegedly assaulting her emergency room nurse.

Officers responded to a call at Saint Agnes Hospital in Fond Du Lac on the night of June 28.

According to the criminal complaint, Hope Smith wouldn’t say anything when she arrived to the hospital. The complaint said she then began screaming and kicking the ER nurse in the chest after they began drawing blood.

She’s now facing charges of bodily harm, threat to health care employees, and bail jumping.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Metro Fire Department fire truck at night (file image)
Tuesday night fire causes $125,000 damage to Green Bay home
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Man found dead in a ditch in Sheboygan
Gov. Evers signs biennial budget 2023-25
Gov. Evers signs state budget with dozens of line-item vetoes
Gabe Lyles, 8, and his father were the victims of a mean-spirited prank during a trip to...
8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree
Taylor Schabusiness at a court hearing, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Schabusiness: New competency evaluation granted, murder trial won’t be delayed

Latest News

Fatal crash generic
Victim from fatal crash on July 4 in Sheboygan identified
FILE - A protester tosses an object toward police during clashes outside the Kenosha County...
Photographers sue over injuries suffered during 2020 Wisconsin police protests
Gas shut off due to leak reported on Lincoln Ave in Oshkosh
Gas shut off due to leak reported on Lincoln Ave in Oshkosh
Taylor Schabusiness at a court hearing, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Schabusiness: New competency evaluation granted, murder trial won’t be delayed