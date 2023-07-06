Woman accused of assaulting emergency room nurse

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman is now facing charges after allegedly assaulting her emergency room nurse.

Officers responded to a call at Saint Agnes Hospital in Fond Du Lac on the night of June 28.

According to the criminal complaint, Hope Smith wouldn’t say anything when she arrived to the hospital. The complaint said she then began screaming and kicking the ER nurse in the chest after they began drawing blood.

She’s now facing charges of bodily harm, threat to health care employees, and bail jumping.

