Wisconsin budget to make local infrastructure and health impacts

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers displays a two-year budget authored by the Republicans...
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers displays a two-year budget authored by the Republicans controlled Legislature that he signed, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Madison, Wis. Evers used his partial veto power to remove tax cuts for the state's wealthiest taxpayers and protect 180 diversity, equity and inclusion jobs Republicans wanted to cut at the University of Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Harm Venhuizen)(Harm Venhuizen | AP)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Signed, sealed, and delivered. Governor Tony Evers signed the 2023-2025 biennial budget Wednesday, which was followed by a visit to Green Bay.

Locally multiple infrastructure projects received funding, like the repairs of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge, construction of the De Pere Southern Bridge Project crossing the Fox River, and the Appleton International Airport’s terminal expansion project.

“Tremendously excited to build on the momentum we have of fixing the roads and bridges and our infrastructure so that we can provide a 21st century infrastructure that will support a 21st century workforce and economy,” said Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson.

Also approved today was a $2 million grant to Discover Green Bay for state support for hosting the NFL Draft. State Senator Eric Wimberger is a part of the Joint Finance Committee who brought the budget amendment to the table earlier in June.

“And therefore will be used directly by the community in a non-profit to assist in kind of the logistics and promoting Green Bay,” said State Senator Wimberger.

On top of infrastructure projects and NFL Draft funding, something else that was approved in the budget was the PFAS fund to address contamination across the state.

Senator Wimberger says his district is the epicenter of the PFAS contamination and he’s glad he pushed to have the state dedicate $125 million to address the concerns.

The details of how the money will be distributed are still being worked out.

“The 125 million dollars will essentially be in a trust fund. They call it a trust fund or a segregated fund and then the DNR will create rules with the guidelines of whatever legislation comes out for grants and things like that,” said Senator Wimberger.

When the time comes, people and municipalities can apply for a grant as long as they prove to have PFAS contamination.

“So, while I sign this budget today, I urge members of the Legislature to continue working on a budget throughout the remainder of the Legislative Session so that we can bolster our state’s workforce, maintain our economic momentum, and most importantly do the right thing for the state of Wisconsin,” Gov. Evers said Wednesday.


