Victim from fatal crash on July 4 in Sheboygan identified

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - On Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 at approximately 8:01 a.m., the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting an unresponsive male in the ditch on the 2800 block of Enterprise Drive in the Town of Sheboygan. The victim, 74-year-old Jan Richmond of Sheboygan was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to a statement issued by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller reported hearing a loud noise outside and when they went out to investigate they located the unresponsive male in the ditch, the statement from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office further read.

Mr. Richmond had been correctly walking against traffic on the shoulder of Enterprise Dr. when he was struck from behind by a minivan that was operated by a 37-year-old male from Sheboygan, the statement from the Sheriff’s Office continued.

A person has been apprehended along with a vehicle involved in this incident.

Several public safety agencies assisted in this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Sheboygan Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Town of Sheboygan Fire Department, Town of Sheboygan First Responders, and Orange Cross Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Metro Fire Department fire truck at night (file image)
Tuesday night fire causes $125,000 damage to Green Bay home
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Man found dead in a ditch in Sheboygan
Gov. Evers signs biennial budget 2023-25
Gov. Evers signs state budget with dozens of line-item vetoes
Gabe Lyles, 8, and his father were the victims of a mean-spirited prank during a trip to...
8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree
Taylor Schabusiness at a court hearing, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Schabusiness: New competency evaluation granted, murder trial won’t be delayed

Latest News

A woman is now facing charges after allegedly assaulting her emergency room nurse.
Woman accused of assaulting emergency room nurse
FILE - A protester tosses an object toward police during clashes outside the Kenosha County...
Photographers sue over injuries suffered during 2020 Wisconsin police protests
Gas shut off due to leak reported on Lincoln Ave in Oshkosh
Gas shut off due to leak reported on Lincoln Ave in Oshkosh
Taylor Schabusiness at a court hearing, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Schabusiness: New competency evaluation granted, murder trial won’t be delayed