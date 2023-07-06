Victim from fatal crash on July 4 in Sheboygan identified

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - On Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 at approximately 8:01 a.m., the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting an unresponsive male in the ditch on the 2800 block of Enterprise Drive in the Town of Sheboygan. The victim, 74-year-old Jan Richmond of Sheboygan was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to a statement issued by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller reported hearing a loud noise outside and when they went out to investigate they located the unresponsive male in the ditch, the statement from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office further read.

Mr. Richmond had been correctly walking against traffic on the shoulder of Enterprise Dr. when he was struck from behind by a minivan that was operated by a 37-year-old male from Sheboygan, the statement from the Sheriff’s Office continued.

A person has been apprehended along with a vehicle involved in this incident.

Several public safety agencies assisted in this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Sheboygan Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Town of Sheboygan Fire Department, Town of Sheboygan First Responders, and Orange Cross Ambulance.

