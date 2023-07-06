Oshkosh Fire: Gas shut off due to leak reported on Lincoln Ave

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh firefighters are responding to a gas leak in the 700 block of Lincoln Ave.

The fire department said the gas has been shut off. There is no danger to anyone in the area.

However, the Oshkosh Fire Department says 450 to 600 WPS customers have been affected. It’ll be hours until gas service has been restored to all of them.

