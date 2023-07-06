NOT AS WARM AND LESS HUMID TODAY

More comfortable weather is now returning to northeast Wisconsin. Incoming high pressure will give us a north breeze today. That wind is brining down the humidity. Our afternoon high temperatures will likely reach the middle to upper 70s. Many folks will choose to turn off the air conditioning and open up the windows this evening.

Skies will be partly cloudy today. There’s an outside chance of an isolated shower, but we’re probably going to be dry. It’s likely that high pressure will keep rain out of our forecast through the rest of the work week.

We’ll see a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across northern Wisconsin on Saturday. Areas farther south will likely stay dry, so this weathermaker won’t help too much with our moderate drought conditions... There’s a better chance of area-wide showers and thunderstorms early next week. Some storms late Monday and into Tuesday could have gusty winds and some hail. For now, our risk of severe weather is LOW, but we’ll track the situation closely.

Otherwise, our high temperatures will rise back into the 80s this weekend and through early next week. While it’s going to warm back up, it will NOT be all that humid for this time of year.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: N/E 1-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Less humid. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Turning clear. Cool and calm. LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, then some afternoon clouds. Warm, but not humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. A chance of showers and storms NORTH. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Very warm but only slightly humid. Breezy with thunderstorms developing. HIGH: 87 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Breezy again. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 79

