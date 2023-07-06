New information on chemical release that prompted Hazmat response at Green Bay hospital

A spill or leak affected two workers in a lab at the hospital in Green Bay
By Alice Reid
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A chemical release on Monday prompted a Hazmat response to Bellin Hospital in Green Bay.

A hospital spokesperson provided updated information Thursday that the composition of the chemical release was a chemical mixture made up of various substances. The chemicals were individually used in a medical lab and were appropriately disposed after use, the Bellin spokesperson said.

When the chemicals were disposed, they created a mixture that created a chemical irritant. The Bellin spokesperson said determining the exact chemicals is difficult in this case because they were mixed together.

On Monday, employees in a basement lab reported something irritated their eyes and caused respiratory issues, specifically coughing.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department said the area was quickly sealed off thanks to several safety measures the hospital has in place, including safety mechanisms in the ventilation system.

The fire department says only people in that one room were affected, and nobody else on that floor or in the hospital was evacuated; people at the hospital, including patients, were safe, Lt. Shauna Walesh, GBMFD, said Monday.

As previously reported (see also in the file video above), the fire department said the chemical was eventually traced to a drain for a piece of equipment. Walesh said the hospital has extensive logs of what chemicals are used in the building, which helped first responders determine what they were working against.

“Usually facilities that have chemicals on hand have a well-listed draft of what they have in their building and how many people are in the building, so that’s why people have these safety mechanisms in place so that way they can kind of prepare in case something does happen, and like today, Bellin’s is working appropriately,” Walesh said.

Webster Ave. was closed between E. Mason St. and Porlier St. until about 2 p.m. because of the emergency vehicles. People could still access Bellin Hospital using the S. Van Buren St. entrance.

Other than the affected room, the hospital was operating normally, Walesh said.

