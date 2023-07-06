Music festival bring millions of dollars to NE Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Musicians are taking the stage at a popular Christian Music Festival in Oshkosh. Organizers call it a “party with a purpose.”

There was a steady stream of people coming in through the gates at Sunnyview Expo Center on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

They were hunting for the perfect spot to listen to the opener “Casting Crowns”.

“Well, they got their little hands in the air and they’re singing and they’re praising along with their mom and dad!” exclaimed Rose Winkler from Florida.

Around 30,000 people are expected to rock at Lifest. That’s a record-breaking crowd enjoying live music, jumping on inflatables, and making memories.

“We like to call Lifest a giant family reunion. It feels like there’s always a long goodbye or a Midwest goodbye at the end of the event. Everyone gets together. Everyone is family. Everyone feels that sense of togetherness,” said John Dougherty, Festival Director, Lifest.

Like Rita and Rose, two sisters who haven’t missed Lifest in nearly a decade.

“Well, the artists for sure I love and being with my sister and of course the kettle corn, I don’t want to forget that because I love that too!”

More than a dozen food trucks are dishing out specialties like popcorn and funnel cakes in the Lifest grounds - giving small businesses in the area a boost.

“We have a lot of customers actually that like to come to the truck and are like, we had you last year at Lifest we’re so excited! And then if they find us in Green Bay, it’s even more rewarding because they’re like, ‘hey, we saw you at Lifest! now we know what you’re about,’” said Katelyn Naghtin, Owner, The Dough Shoppe.

The Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau told the festival’s director the event brings in around $6 million to the area each year.

Those revenues support small businesses like The Dough Shoppe from Green Bay.

Lifest will bring people together until Sunday, July 8, 2023.

“I just wish that this opportunity was here when my kids were little because they’re all grown,” noted Rita Michelin from Appleton.

And something very unique is scheduled for the 25th anniversary: Paratroopers will do an American flag presentation and fly in before the headliner takes the stage on the evening of Thursday, July 6, 2023.

