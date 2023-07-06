Interview: Reacting to Gov. Evers’ partial vetoes in state budget

Wisconsin's biennial state budget is now law. Here's what that means.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s biennial state budget is now law.

Governor Evers revisited Northeast Wisconsin on Thursday at the Appleton Airport, touting the new spending plan, which he altered quite a bit with his powerful veto pen.

GOP legislators are not happy, neither are some Democrats who wanted a full veto of the budget.

To help sift through the process, we are joined again by JR Ross, editor of wispolitics.com, in the video above.

