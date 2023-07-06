Green Bay man charged in deadly hit-and-run crash pleads not guilty

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The man accused in a deadly hit and run crash that happened in April on Green Bay’s west side has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Online court records show Trevor Scheel entered the pleas during his arraignment on Wednesday.

Scheel, 23, faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit and run involving death. The victim in this case has been identified as Roselita Helms, 73, from Green Bay.

The crash happened at the intersection of West Mason and 16th Avenue back in April. Police say they arrested Scheel within minutes after the crash.

As previously reported, when questioned by police, statements in the criminal complaint - the legal charging document filed in court - said Scheel told an officer he had two vodka Red Bulls at the Oneida Casino.

A plea hearing for Scheel is scheduled for August 14.

