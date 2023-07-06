Green Bay Hazmat cleans up chemical spill at warehouse on Lambeau Street

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department’s hazardous materials team was called out for a chemical spill near a warehouse on the city’s far west side Thursday morning.

Workers evacuated the business on Lambeau Street before the fire department arrived just after 9:30 a.m.

The hazmat team determined the spill was potassium hydroxide, which can irritate the eyes, skin and respiratory tract.

The spill was contained to a small area in a semi tractor-trailer and in the warehouse, and there were no injuries.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.