Green Bay Hazmat cleans up chemical spill at warehouse on Lambeau Street

Green Bay's Hazmat team responded to a chemical spill at a warehouse on Lambeau Street
Green Bay's Hazmat team responded to a chemical spill at a warehouse on Lambeau Street(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department’s hazardous materials team was called out for a chemical spill near a warehouse on the city’s far west side Thursday morning.

Workers evacuated the business on Lambeau Street before the fire department arrived just after 9:30 a.m.

The hazmat team determined the spill was potassium hydroxide, which can irritate the eyes, skin and respiratory tract.

The spill was contained to a small area in a semi tractor-trailer and in the warehouse, and there were no injuries.

