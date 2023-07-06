UW Oshkosh Police report gas leak in area of West Lincoln and Cherry Street

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - UW Oshkosh Police said Thursday there was a gas leak in the area of West Lincoln and Cherry Street. People are asked to evacuate and avoid the area until further notice.

The gas leak is not contained, but WPS and OFD are on scene.

UWO URGENT TITAN ALERT: There was a gas leak in the area of West Lincoln and Cherry Street. Evacuate and avoid the area until further notice. — UW Oshkosh Police (@UWOPD) July 6, 2023

