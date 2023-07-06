UW Oshkosh Police report gas leak in area of West Lincoln and Cherry Street

Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown to a trauma center.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - UW Oshkosh Police said Thursday there was a gas leak in the area of West Lincoln and Cherry Street. People are asked to evacuate and avoid the area until further notice.

The gas leak is not contained, but WPS and OFD are on scene.

