Construction begins Monday on College Avenue between Drew Street, Memorial Drive

The city of Appleton is preparing to begin a new transportation project in its downtown area.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Starting next Monday, construction will begin on College Avenue in between the blocks of Drew Street and Memorial Drive.

College Avenue will remain open through the reconfiguration as one lane traffic to avoid disruption of residents and local businesses.

The project was organized by Smart Streets Appleton, who hopes to educate the community on lane reconfiguration and how it will improve safety and accessibility in that area.

Some of the added features include bike lanes and a center turn lane, while retaining street parking.

“We’re really looking to create a safer roadway experience for all users, whether you’re a motorist, a pedestrian, or on any sort of wheeled scooter or bicycle,” said Danielle Block, the Director of Public Works, Smart Streets Appleton.

The full project is expected to be completed by mid-July.

