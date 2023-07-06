COMFORTABLE WEATHER CONTINUES

Comfortable weather has returned to northeast Wisconsin. The humidity and temperatures have dropped compared to earlier in the week. Skies will turn clear overnight and temperatures will be cooler with lows in the 40s across the Northwoods. Around the Fox Valley and towards Lakeshore temperatures will be in the middle 50s. We’ll begin your Friday sunny, but there will be more clouds building late in the day. The humidity remains low as temperatures top out around 80 degrees.

We’ll stay dry Friday, but there is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon/evening... mainly across the Northwoods. While areas farther south like Green Bay and the Fox Cities aren’t guaranteed to be dry, the rain should be more widespread to the north. There’s a better chance of area-wide showers and thunderstorms early next week. Some storms late Monday and into Tuesday could have gusty winds and some hail. For now, our risk of severe weather is LOW, but we’ll track the situation closely.

Otherwise, our high temperatures will rise back into the 80s this weekend and through early next week. While it’s going to warm back up, it will NOT be all that humid for this time of year. The warmest, most humid day should be Monday with highs back into the upper half of the 80s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: N/E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: W/S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Turning clear. Cool and calm. LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, then some afternoon clouds. Warm, but not humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. A chance of showers and storms... mainly NORTH. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, but still comfortable. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Hot but only slightly humid. Breezy with thunderstorms developing late. HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid and not as warm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering rain and storms... especially SOUTH. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. HIGH: 81

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.