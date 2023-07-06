Appleton hazmat team responds to Freedom tanker crash

FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton’s hazardous materials team was called to Freedom Wednesday night after a crash involving a tanker.

A semi tanker-trailer was fully loaded with an alcohol-based chemical, which was leaking after the truck overturned at County Highway N and Grenier Road around 10 o’clock.

Freedom called in Appleton’s hazmat team, and eight members worked until 3:30 in the morning controlling the leak and then transferring the contents of the trailer to another tanker.

Once the tanker was emptied, the semi could be put upright and towed.

