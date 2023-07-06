Appleton hazmat team responds to Freedom tanker crash

The Appleton Fire Department's hazardous materials team responded to the crash in Freedom
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton’s hazardous materials team was called to Freedom Wednesday night after a crash involving a tanker.

A semi tanker-trailer was fully loaded with an alcohol-based chemical, which was leaking after the truck overturned at County Highway N and Grenier Road around 10 o’clock.

Freedom called in Appleton’s hazmat team, and eight members worked until 3:30 in the morning controlling the leak and then transferring the contents of the trailer to another tanker.

Once the tanker was emptied, the semi could be put upright and towed.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Metro Fire Department fire truck at night (file image)
Tuesday night fire causes $125,000 damage to Green Bay home
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Man found dead in a ditch in Sheboygan
Gov. Evers signs biennial budget 2023-25
Gov. Evers signs state budget with dozens of line-item vetoes
Gabe Lyles, 8, and his father were the victims of a mean-spirited prank during a trip to...
8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree
A fireworks mishap injured a handful of people in Allegan, Michigan.
Witness describes reaction to fireworks mishap that hurt people in Michigan

Latest News

Tanker with chemicals overturns in Freedom
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023
Schabusiness back in court this morning as defense seeks to delay murder trial a third time
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers displays a two-year budget authored by the Republicans...
Wisconsin budget to make local infrastructure and health impacts
Businesses and law enforcement in the Fox Valley are making it easier for the public to get...
Acoca becomes first business in Appleton with a Narcan box