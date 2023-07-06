Acoca becomes first business in Appleton with a Narcan box

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Businesses and law enforcement in the Fox Valley are making it easier for the public to get Narcan right now for free.

The FDA-approved Narcan nasal spray is set to be readily available on store shelves later this year, but recovery advocates say now is the time to put the life-saving tool in the hands of the public.

It’s called an OAK Box: Overdose Access Kit. Acoca, a cafe in Appleton, is the first business in the city to have one.

“We feel that we are an integral part of the community and as part of the community there is preparedness,” said Bill Wetzel.

Wetzel is the owner of Acoca. He says his establishment has always been a place that welcomes everyone, including those who might be struggling with addiction.

Not only does the box contain fentanyl test strips and CPR face shields, it also contains Narcan nasal spray, capable of reversing an overdose. Wetzel says he wants to be ready in case that ever happens here.

Acoca is the first Appleton business to partner with Helios Recovery and other community organizations to install the OAK Box, raising awareness about opioid addiction.

“It’s everywhere you go,” said Patti Heffernan. “There’s not a city you can go to or a street you can walk down or know someone who’s a relative that has not become addicted to opiates usually through surgery or an injury.”

Patti Heffernan is with Helios. She says its key more businesses follow Acoca.

“We want to have this anywhere there would be an AED because the overdose epidemic is what it is today and dead people can’t recover,” said Heffernan.

In Appleton, all police officers now carry Narcan they do here in Grand Chute as well they’re also getting a vending machine for the public to use.

“The Narcan vending is a typical commercial unit that you might see dispensing candy, or other items like that,” said Grand Chute Police Captain David Maas.

Captain Maas expects the machine to arrive in august, paid for with opioid settlement funds.

“So, people can walk in. They won’t have to give any notification. They can access that Narcan take it within them and leave,” said Captain Maas.

He says it’s key for people in the Fox Valley to see problems with addiction are bigger than they realize, officers dealing with overdoses weekly.

“I think the more that Narcan can be available and the community the better,” he says.

Back to Acoca, Wetzel agrees, hoping other businesses and organizations follow their lead.

“I would encourage them to view it as an opportunity to be supportive of the community and hopefully none of us ever have to use something like this going forward, but if we are putting ourselves in a position to do so, that makes our community stronger,” said Wetzel.

If you are thinking about putting an OAK box in your business, contact Helios Recovery.

