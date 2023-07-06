3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The hottest day in the world

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hot enough for ya? Earlier this week, scientists who know about such things said we reached the hottest global average temperature in the recorded history of the world. Monday, July 3, was the first time they recorded an average temperature over 17 degrees Celsius (specifically, 17.01 degrees, or 62.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The record only lasted one day, broken on July 4 when the world reached 17.18ºC. That’s just under 63 degrees Fahrenheit (62.924ºF). On July 5, we tied the record.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz explains how scientists determined the global temperature and delves into the data.

With record heat, people are going to need to cool themselves off. Brad looks at the solution -- and it’s a bad idea that’s going to make the world even hotter.

