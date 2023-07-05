Tuesday night fire causes $125,000 damage to Green Bay home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay firefighters were dispatched just before 10 o’clock at night on the 4th of July for a house fire.

Firefighters arrived on the 1400-block of Cedar Street on the city’s east side to find the front of a house in flames.

They had the fire under control in 10 minutes but remained on the scene to make sure the fire didn’t spread into the attic and to ventilate the house. What caused the fire is under investigation.

Fire damage is estimated at $125,000. One person was living at the house and had to find another place to stay; they’re receiving help from the Red Cross.

