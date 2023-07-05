Teen killed in motorcycle crash identified as Oconto woman

LITTLE RIVER, Wis. (WBAY) - A 19-year-old motorcycle passenger killed in a collision with an SUV was identified as Aubrey Williams. She was from Oconto.

The crash remains under investigation, but the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says the motorcycle Williams was riding was going north on Highway 41 in Little River last Friday. The 21-year-old man operating the motorcycle changed lanes and made contact with an SUV which was also going north. Williams was ejected from the bike.

Life-saving measures were attempted on the scene but she died later at the hospital from her injuries.

The operator of the motorcycle and the driver of the SUV, a 23-year-old man from Volo, Illinois, have not bee publicly identified. The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

