Report: Antetokounmpo has “cleanup” procedure on knee

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo recently underwent a cleanup procedure on his left knee, and his status for the upcoming FIBA World Cup is uncertain according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Milwaukee head coach Adrian Griffin told reporters later on Wednesday the surgery went well, and they expect Giannis to be ready for training camp.

Gazzetta in Greece was first to report the minor surgery to cleanup loose cartilage in Antetokounmpo’s knee.

Last summer Giannis played for his home country during the EuroBasket tournament. Greece is set to compete in the World Cup in August and is in the same group as Team USA starting in the Philippines on August 25th. They will also face the Americans in an exhibition a week earlier in Abu Dhabi.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.