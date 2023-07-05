Report: Antetokounmpo has “cleanup” procedure on knee

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles past Washington Wizards forward...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles past Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) to score during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)(Jess Rapfogel | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo recently underwent a cleanup procedure on his left knee, and his status for the upcoming FIBA World Cup is uncertain according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Milwaukee head coach Adrian Griffin told reporters later on Wednesday the surgery went well, and they expect Giannis to be ready for training camp.

Gazzetta in Greece was first to report the minor surgery to cleanup loose cartilage in Antetokounmpo’s knee.

Last summer Giannis played for his home country during the EuroBasket tournament. Greece is set to compete in the World Cup in August and is in the same group as Team USA starting in the Philippines on August 25th. They will also face the Americans in an exhibition a week earlier in Abu Dhabi.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Man found dead in a ditch in Sheboygan
Three young children seriously injured in crash
Green Bay Metro Fire Department fire truck at night (file image)
Tuesday night fire causes $125,000 damage to Green Bay home
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
Speed gun catches a driver going 146 miles per hour
The Fast and the Frequent: Speeders on I-43

Latest News

Green Bay Packers practice (file image)
Packers set dates of first public practices at training camp
Report: Bucks to sign Robin Lopez, Malik Beasley
Milwaukee Brewers' Jahmai Jones is douced after a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs...
Jahmai Jones delivers 3-run double in 1st big league appearance since ’21 in Brewers’ win over Cubs
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams reacts after getting Pittsburgh Pirates' Jason...
Brewers’ Devin Williams named an MLB All-Star for second straight year