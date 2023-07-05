Powerball jackpot rises to over $540 million

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot has ballooned again.

A winning Powerball ticket is now worth an estimated $546 million, marking the second time this year the lottery’s jackpot has climbed over $500 million.

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.

The next drawing is Wednesday night.

A Powerball ticket costs $2. Your ticket’s odds of winning are about 1 in 292 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Man found dead in a ditch in Sheboygan
Three young children seriously injured in crash
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
Speed gun catches a driver going 146 miles per hour
The Fast and the Frequent: Speeders on I-43
Deputies learned that the woman was walking her dog Tuesday morning when the possible attack...
1 dead after alligator attack in South Carolina

Latest News

Man accused of killing woman with forklift
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, Attorney Lin Wood, member of President Donald Trump's...
Trump attorney gives up his law license as states weigh disciplining him for false election claims
Search and rescue efforts are seen in Hager City, Minnesota, after three swimmers went missing...
3 bodies pulled from Mississippi River believed to be missing swimmers
One arrested after body is found in ditch