Man accused of stealing women’s underwear from apartment building laundry rooms

Police in Colorado say this unidentified man is suspected of stealing women's underwear.
Police in Colorado say this unidentified man is suspected of stealing women's underwear.(Lakewood Police Department)
By Tony Keith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Colorado authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person stealing personal items from laundry rooms.

On Wednesday, the Lakewood Police Department shared photos of a man they say is stealing women’s underwear from area laundry rooms.

Authorities said the suspect has committed over 25 thefts from laundry rooms on different floors at the Lakeview Towers at Belmar Apartments.

“The suspect primarily steals women’s bras and underwear,” a police spokesperson said. “He has taken approximately $4,881 worth of items and was last seen in the building in June.”

Anyone with more information on the man’s identity has been urged to contact officers at 303-987-7243.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Man found dead in a ditch in Sheboygan
Three young children seriously injured in crash
Green Bay Metro Fire Department fire truck at night (file image)
Tuesday night fire causes $125,000 damage to Green Bay home
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
Speed gun catches a driver going 146 miles per hour
The Fast and the Frequent: Speeders on I-43

Latest News

Taylor Schabusiness defense wants to delay her murder trial a third time
A Portuguese man o' war washed ashore.
At least 6 people stung by Portuguese man o’ wars at beach, officials say
cup of coffee
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Coffee on the brain
Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay is now part of a growing international...
Austin Straubel Airport joins Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Network
Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay is now part of a growing international...
Austin Straubel Airport joins Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Network