Making a Difference: Foster the Village

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - They say it takes a village to raise a child -- even a foster child. But it was one woman who decided to create a place where foster families can feel supported.

For five years, the non-profit Foster the Village has done just that, and there are big plans for the future.

”I am a foster parent. I’ve been fostering for about 11 years, and when I first started fostering, I just realized when kids come into care they are typically coming with just the clothes on their back.”

She’s humble, but if it weren’t for Cheri, Foster the Village would not exist.

Still, just like its name, the community together has helped it grow from a small basement space to a 13,000-square foot space it recently moved into. The space on Division Street on Green Bay’s west side is a symbol of how far the non-profit Foster the Village has come and it shows the great support for foster families in Brown County.

”Pajamas are awesome,” Cheri remarked over one donation. “I love to get new pajamas. Sometimes it’s the first time kids have worn pajamas.”

Cheri noticed the need 5 years ago, and that need is even more dire -- not just for basic necessities but also for more foster parents like Dusti Evans Klukas and her husband.

“My husband and I became foster parents 5 years ago. We had our first biological son, and we knew it was always in our journey someday that we would be foster parents. My husband was actually the one, after we had our first child, that came to me and said, ‘I think I’m ready now,’” Dusti said.

She will be the first to tell you, though, it has its challenges. But she says parenting a child who otherwise would have nowhere else to go is rewarding to say the least.

“You get to be with them through all the wins and all the hard stuff, and opening your heart to conversations around those, and allowing them to just talk and listen and give them that hug when they need it. It’s all of those things,” Dusti said.

It’s foster parents, it’s volunteers, and it’s donations that make a difference for a child who, through no fault of their own, ends up in foster care.

Foster the Village has seen a steadily growing demand, going from serving 25 kids a month to now about 1,200 a year.

“Brown County, I tell people any time you see a drug bust or a high-speed chase, something like that, typically there’s a child involved, and that child needs to go somewhere, and that child is going to need assistance, whether it’s clothing, or shoes... or school supplies, car seats, whatever that may be, and we really are seeing an increase in the number of kids that are coming in,” Cheri said.

This space is giving Foster the Village means to expand beyond being able to ease the burden when a child and foster family are connected. Cheri says it’s also about supporting them emotionally.

“We’re looking at bringing in kids that are ages possibly 10 to 12 and having small youth groups with them and working with them, on self-esteem, self-worth, or identity, outside of foster care, and working with them to build that self-esteem and understand who they are as a person not just identify themselves as just a child in foster care.”

Both Cheri and Dusti say it’s intentional, fulfilling work and so incredibly worth it.

“Just seeing the kids leave here with smiles on their faces keeps me coming back,” Cheri said.

