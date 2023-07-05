July 4th holiday: Green Bay Police, Fire responded to 99 fireworks-related calls

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fireworks led to 99 calls for service, Green Bay Police said Wednesday, before and on Independence Day. Green Bay police officers and firefighters worked together on 73 of those calls.

Despite a large number of calls, the Green Bay Police Department said officers issued one citation and six written warnings during this effort.

“Most of those found in violation were voluntary compliant with orders to stop and were unaware of the law. Therefore, education was provided resulting in a verbal warning rather than a stricter penalty. We also had many calls where no action was taken and that is because not every call had fireworks still in progress when we arrived,” said Chief Chris Davis, Green Bay Police Department.

Green Bay Metro Fire reports that fireworks were determined to be related or a probable cause for nine fires and caused four injuries.

Of the four injuries, one was a juvenile under the age of 18. Two of the injuries were from one of the fires, which was an improper disposal of fireworks. The other reported injury was a firework-related injury.

From June 23 to July 4, Green Bay Metro Fire responded to a total of 15 fires, which include actual structure fires, dumpster fires, vegetation fires, and boat fires. Out of 15, nine were firework-related or “probable cause,” meaning there was evidence fireworks were the cause but other causes could not be ruled out.

“Again, this year, we have seen that even one incident due to illegal fireworks is too many and can lead to tragedy. It’s our goal each year to keep our community safe and enjoyable to all on July 4th,” said Chief Matthew Knott, Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The police and fire joint enforcement effort also included checking various fireworks stands located within the city for sales compliance and permits and of the stands visited, all were found compliant.

