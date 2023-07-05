Gov. Evers signs state budget with dozens of line-item vetoes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers signed the 2023-25 biennial budget Wednesday with more than 50 line-item vetoes.

During a news conference at the State Capitol, Evers touted that the budget provides investments in education, PFAS contamination prevention and workforce development. It also provides investments in local communities, with at least a 20% shared revenue in most municipalities.

“Now even as I’m glad the Legislature joined me in making critical investments in several key areas, the fact remains that this budget remains imperfect and incomplete,” Evers said.

Changing tax brackets for richer taxpayers were among the governor’s line-item vetoes. The governor’s office claimed roughly half of the tax relief in the Republican-authored budget would have gone to taxpayers with incomes over $200,000 a year, with the wealthiest 11 families in Wisconsin receiving an average $1.8 million in lower taxes annually. Instead, the budget reduces the two bottom tax rates, which the governor says will lower taxes for those groups by $175 million over two years.

Evers criticized the Republican spending plan passed in the Legislature, saying it failed to address workforce challenges. The governor explained he would be enacting his veto authority for the Legislature to continue work, starting with making sure childcare is affordable so parents can stay in the workforce. The Legislature had knocked down Evers’ proposal of over $300 million for the state’s childcare industry and to support the workforce. Evers’ veto will provide $15 million during fiscal year 2023-24 so the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation can provide grants to childcare providers.

The budget will also allow the University of Wisconsin System to retain 188 positions whose work centers around diversity, equity and inclusion.

Gov. Evers plans stops in Green Bay and Bangor Wednesday afternoon to promote aspects of the two-year budget.

