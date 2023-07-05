COOLER & LESS HUMID ON THURSDAY

The potential for storms will end by the mid-evening for areas south of the Fox Cities. For the Fox Valley northward, only spotty rain showers would be expected for the rest of the night. As expected, rain amounts this afternoon varied quite a bit from one place to another. Some saw little/no rain while places like Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties have seen upwards of two inches!

The rain is the result of a passing cold front and the warm, muggy air we’ve had the last few days. With the front through the area tonight, winds will turn to the north and temperatures and the humidity will drop. An isolated shower is possible into Thursday morning, but most areas will be dry by sunrise. Lows will dip into the 50s NORTH with lower 60s around the Fox Valley and Lakeside.

Look for some very nice weather Thursday and Friday. Humidity levels will be dramatically lower with dew points falling into the 50s and even 40s. Highs Thursday should be mainly in the 70s with some lower 80s returning Friday. Lows temperatures in the 50s Thursday night and Friday night will make for great sleeping weather. Temperatures are expected to warm back into the low-to-mid 80s for the coming weekend. Humidity levels will creep up a bit but it doesn’t look too muggy at this point. A few showers or storms could occur Saturday but Sunday is looking on the drier side. It may turn a little more active and stormy by early next week. Any rain chance is welcome at this point due to the developing drought conditions.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: N/NE 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lingering rain showers possible. LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Early clouds then turning mostly sunny. Much lower humidity. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with seasonable temps. Low humidity. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a shower or storm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. Stray shower? HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Warm and slightly humid. Chance of showers and storms by the afternoon. HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain & storms possible. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with less humidity. HIGH: 80

