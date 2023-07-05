Boating citations go up on holiday weekends

The DNR would prefer you enjoy your summer on the water without a problem
By Holly Brantley
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Boating and alcohol don’t mix. That’s the message from DNR wardens. They say citations always go up over holiday weekends.

There’s nothing quite like a beautiful and relaxing summer afternoon on the lake. DNR wardens like William Hankee say they want to help you preserve that picture-perfect scenario.

“We want you to have a safe enjoyable holiday. We want you to be able to go out and watch the fireworks, and we want you to go home to your families,” said Hankee.

He said he gives a lot of citations for a lack of lifejackets and also for reckless boating, where alcohol often plays a role, with effects that can sneak up on you.

“People get out here, they’re in the sun, they’re in the heat, they are dehydrated.”

You’re always told you shouldn’t go out to the bar without choosing a sober driver, but wardens say, all too often, boaters fail to choose a sober operator.

“Just like operating a vehicle, there’s a .08 standard for your blood-alcohol concentration,” Hankee said. “The best idea is to have a designated sober operator for your boat before you go out and just be safe and be sure the conditions aren’t gonna change.”

Hankee says impaired boaters are easy to spot.

“Similar to on the roadway, you’ll see operators that are operating recklessly. Decision-making is definitely hindered, and they’ll be doing some excessive speed, excessive turning, maybe not able to consistently and safely operate that vessel. Other things, they may forget to turn on their navigation lights after hours.”

He says sadly he’s seen good times turn tragic, pleading with boaters to know the rules and stay sober on the water.

“Crashes that cause death, people being ejected into water hit by props, it can become serious very quickly.”

If you get into trouble, you’re looking at a fine of at least $200.

