Austin Straubel Airport joins Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Network

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay is now part of a growing international network.

The airport recently joined the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Network, becoming the second airport in Wisconsin and the 216th around the world.

The network is comprised of retailers, tourism and travel and provides a way for those with hidden disabilities to discreetly let others know they might need some extra help or some patience.

The Sunflower Network estimates 1 in 7 people suffer from type of hidden disability.

To learn more, we visited the airport Wednesday morning. Rachel Engeler, the airport assistant director, joins us in the video.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.