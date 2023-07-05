AREAS OF RAIN & STORMS TODAY WITH A PASSING COLD FRONT

Showers and storms will be more likely across the Northwoods as we start our Wednesday but odds of rain will go up by midday and into the afternoon for the Fox Valley and eastern Wisconsin. Widespread severe weather isn’t expected today... but there could still be some strong storms with gusty winds, hail, lightning, and heavy rainfall. Our severe weather outlook remains LOW.

Severe Weather Risks Today (WBAY)

The atmosphere is loaded with moisture today so there is pretty good rain potential. However, the highest rainfall totals will be spotty in nature. Some folks may get 1-2″ of rain or more in short order while others miss out on decent moisture. Consider yourself lucky if you get a higher end amount. Highs today will be in the upper 70s across the Northwoods with more in the way of 80s in the Fox Valley and eastern Wisconsin. Dew point values will be pushing 70° making it feel pretty muggy.

Lingering showers and clouds hang on tonight. Look for lows in the 50s and low 60s. Humidity levels will slowly go down by late tonight.

High pressure is going to give us some pretty nice weather Thursday and Friday. Humidity levels will be dramatically lower with dew points falling into the 50s and even 40s. Highs Thursday should be mainly in the 70s with some lower 80s returning Friday. Lows temperatures in the 50s Thursday night and Friday night will make for great sleeping weather.

Temperatures are expected to warm back into the low to mid 80s for the coming weekend. Humidity levels will creep up a bit but it doesn’t look too muggy at this point. A few showers or storms could occur Saturday but Sunday is looking on the drier side. It may turn a little more active and stormy by early next week. Any rain chance is welcome at this point due to the developing drought conditions.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: N 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: Rain & storms likely. A few storms could be strong. Locally heavy rain possible. Muggy. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lingering rain showers possible. LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Early clouds then turning partly cloudy. Much lower humidity. HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. Low humidity. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a shower or storm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Toasty warm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Warm & more humid. Chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain & storms possible. HIGH: 81

