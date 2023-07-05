73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing leak

By Makayla Shelton and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Despite her age, a 73-year-old Virginia woman decided to take matters into her own hands after noticing a leak in her roof.

Sharon Harris, 73, replaced the shingles on the roof of her Ridgeway home by herself. Two weeks ago, she felt water dripping on her arm while she sat in the living room, WDBJ reports.

Harris says she couldn’t afford to hire someone else to fix the roof. She also says she enjoys hard work and doing things on her own.

“I was scared,” Harris said. “But I just scooted down there, got to the end and put that on. Once I got a couple of layers up, I knew I could handle it. So, I took off. I didn’t tell my kids because they would’ve fussed at me, and they did fuss at me.”

Harris says her mother, who lived to be 102, is the one who inspired her determination.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Man found dead in a ditch in Sheboygan
Three young children seriously injured in crash
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
Speed gun catches a driver going 146 miles per hour
The Fast and the Frequent: Speeders on I-43
Deputies learned that the woman was walking her dog Tuesday morning when the possible attack...
1 dead after alligator attack in South Carolina

Latest News

A fireworks mishap injured a handful of people in Allegan, Michigan.
People react to fireworks misfire
29 Canadian Pacific train cars derailed on July 4, 2023, in Reeseville, south of Beaver Dam, in...
29 train cars derail in Dodge County; roads back open
Crowds line the banks of the Fox River in downtown Green Bay for the 4th of July festival, Fire...
100,000 turn out for Fire Over the Fox
Fireworks generic
The countdown to the fireworks is on
DC July 4th party shooting appears targeted, police say